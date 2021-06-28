90.3 F
The Villages
Monday, June 28, 2021
What is Critical Race Theory?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Critical Race Theory (CRT)  is what most of us know as ‘systemic racism’ which is a result of historic discrimination that, over time, gets baked into institutional policies and individual psyches. A present day example is the right’s continual drumbeat associating China and therefore the Chinese people with death and disease.  We’ve seen the results of that.
CRT asserts that people, solely because of their race or color, are seen to be inherently less or more deserving than others.
People living today are not responsible for slavery and all the horrors associated with it or the Jim Crow laws, but because discrimination has permeated American systems like banking, policing, justice, health, housing, education, etc., we ARE responsible if we allow it to continue unimpeded.
CRT is simply nothing more than educating all of us on the history of racism in America…all of it…and how it impacts our lives today.
As an aside, when logic and policy fail or are non-existent, culture wars and scapegoats are the fallback. Fear trumps logic but education trumps fear.
And education is what the far right fears most.

Marsha Shearer
Village of Belle Aire

 

