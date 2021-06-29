86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
type here...

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell spoke before the House Financial Services Committee and stated that he expects inflation to rise this year, but he played down inflation’s effects by saying they would be “neither particularly large nor persistent.” The Federal Reserve indicated that inflation could significantly rise this year. Gas and grocery prices are already rising. Since President Biden was sworn in, the cost of gas alone has increased by nearly 40 percent.
The Biden administration has the ability and responsibility to take immediate action to mitigate the effects of inflation, which increases the cost of everyday goods and disproportionately affects low- and fixed-income families. I grew up poor, and my parents struggled for work. Families like mine growing up are impacted each day the Biden administration fails to get this under control.
Over the past month, I have asked Mr. Powell and the National Economic Council for their plans to fight inflation and protect American families. Neither has responded, leaving no known plan of action if inflation gets out of control.
While Mr. Powell continues to ignore the elephant in the room, American families are worrying whether their paychecks will get them through the month. It’s time for the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve to face reality. So what’s the plan, Mr. Powell? The American people deserve to know.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

In a Letter to the Editor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

What is Critical Race Theory?

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some insight into the controversial topic of Critical Race Theory. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Driving through the Georgia countryside

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident recalls a scenic drive through Georgia when he worked as a technician for the FAA.

What if Donald Trump went to the border?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what would happen if Donald Trump went to the border to welcome new arrivals.

Sumter EMS reorganization

A Villager who is a nationally registered paramedic, offers his viewpoint on the Sumter County ambulance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos