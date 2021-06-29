Suspected drug dealer with Glock firearm apprehended in The Villages

A suspected drug dealer with a large stash of cash and a Glock firearm was apprehended in The Villages.

Fruitland Park police were in the midst of a traffic stop shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road when 24-year-old Khamal Reynolds of Ocala drove by in a black Mazda which did not have its taillights or taglight illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Colony Plaza shopping center.

A search of his vehicle turned up nearly 200 grams of cocaine, as well as heroin, marijuana and oxycodone hydrochloride. There was a large amount of cash in the vehicle’s center console and a Glock 21 firearm was found in the car.

Reynolds was arrested on numerous charges including armed trafficking of cocaine, armed trafficking of heroin and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $60,000 bond.