81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
type here...

Suspected drug dealer with Glock firearm apprehended in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Khamal Reynolds
Khamal Reynolds

A suspected drug dealer with a large stash of cash and a Glock firearm was apprehended in The Villages.

Fruitland Park police were in the midst of a traffic stop shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road when 24-year-old Khamal Reynolds of Ocala drove by in a black Mazda which did not have its taillights or taglight illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Colony Plaza shopping center.

A search of his vehicle turned up nearly 200 grams of cocaine, as well as heroin, marijuana and oxycodone hydrochloride. There was a large amount of cash in the vehicle’s center console and a Glock 21 firearm was found in the car.

Reynolds was arrested on numerous charges including armed trafficking of cocaine, armed trafficking of heroin and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $60,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a previous letter writer who mused about a possible trip to the border by former President Trump.

What’s the reason for the heatwave in the Northwest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know the reason for the brutal heatwave in the Northwest.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

In a Letter to the Editor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

What is Critical Race Theory?

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some insight into the controversial topic of Critical Race Theory. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Driving through the Georgia countryside

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident recalls a scenic drive through Georgia when he worked as a technician for the FAA.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos