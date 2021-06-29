Woman who had been drinking at Spanish Springs sentenced in DUI case

A woman who was arrested after drinking at Spanish Springs Town Square has been sentenced in a drunk driving case.

Brooke Opal Finkley, 42, of Lake Panasoffkee, has been placed on probation and will lose her driver’s license for six months, according to records on file in Lake County Court.

She had been driving a black Chrysler Pacifica on May 29 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s passenger side headlight was not working, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer initiated a traffic stop at the Racetrac gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Finkley’s speech was slurred, her eyes were glassy and there was the “distinct odor of alcoholic beverages coming from her person,” the report said.

The officer asked Finkley where she had been and Finkley replied, “Margaritaville.”

The officer attempted to clarify where Finkley had been and asked if she meant Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Finkley confirmed that was where she had been. She said she had consumed two vodka and cranberry drinks.

Field sobriety exercises confirmed that Finkley’s “normal faculties were impaired,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .218 and .214 blood alcohol content.