Democratic official ready to take on DeSantis to pay visit to The Villages

Florida’s top elected Democratic is ready to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and will be coming to The Villages to spread her campaign message.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried will speak to The Villages Democratic club at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. and members will be seated first. To join go to www.thevillagesdemocrats.com.

Fried announced earlier this year that she will be running in 2022 in an attempt to unseat DeSantis. She has been critical of DeSantis, in particular with regard to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus far, Fried’s likely opponent in the Democratic primary will be Congressman Charlie Crist, a former governor who lost a 2014 contest to Gov. Rick Scott, who was seeking a second term. Crist is a former Republican but ran as a Democrat when he tried to oust Scott and return to the Governor’s Mansion.

Born and raised in Miami, Fried graduated from the University of Florida, where she received her bachelor’s, master’s and juris doctor degrees. While at the University of Florida, she served as student body president – the first woman to hold the position in nearly two decades.

As an attorney, she was head of the felony division at the Alachua County Public Defender’s Office and worked in private practice in South Florida, defending homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-2008 housing crisis.

Prior to being elected, Fried worked at law firms as a government consultant, advocating on behalf of clients before the Florida Legislature. In 2017, she formed her own firm to advocate in Tallahassee for at-risk children, the Broward County School Board, and for the expansion of patient access to medical marijuana.

Throughout her career she has served with numerous organizations including the Young Lawyers Board of Governors, Chair of the Broward Days Board of Directors, Legal Needs of Children Bar Committee, LeRoy Collins Institute, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, University of Florida Governmental Relations Advisory Committee, University of Florida Board of Trustees, Florida’s Children First, and others.