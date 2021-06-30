75.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...

Democratic official ready to take on DeSantis to pay visit to The Villages

By Meta Minton

Nikki Fried
Nikki Fried

Florida’s top elected Democratic is ready to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and will be coming to The Villages to spread her campaign message.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried will speak to The Villages Democratic club at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. and members will be seated first. To join go to www.thevillagesdemocrats.com.

Fried announced earlier this year that she will be running in 2022 in an attempt to unseat DeSantis. She has been critical of DeSantis, in particular with regard to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus far, Fried’s likely opponent in the Democratic primary will be Congressman Charlie Crist, a former governor who lost a 2014 contest to Gov. Rick Scott, who was seeking a second term. Crist is a former Republican but ran as a Democrat when he tried to oust Scott and return to the Governor’s Mansion.

Born and raised in Miami, Fried graduated from the University of Florida, where she received her bachelor’s, master’s and juris doctor degrees. While at the University of Florida, she served as student body president – the first woman to hold the position in nearly two decades.

As an attorney, she was head of the felony division at the Alachua County Public Defender’s Office and worked in private practice in South Florida, defending homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-2008 housing crisis.

Prior to being elected, Fried worked at law firms as a government consultant, advocating on behalf of clients before the Florida Legislature. In 2017, she formed her own firm to advocate in Tallahassee for at-risk children, the Broward County School Board, and for the expansion of patient access to medical marijuana.

Throughout her career she has served with numerous organizations including the Young Lawyers Board of Governors, Chair of the Broward Days Board of Directors, Legal Needs of Children Bar Committee, LeRoy Collins Institute, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, University of Florida Governmental Relations Advisory Committee, University of Florida Board of Trustees, Florida’s Children First, and others.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Two women are dead and the two men walk

A Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know how the prosecutor’s office has allowed two men to walk free after leaving dead women in their wake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Climate change fuels Central American migration

A loyal reader from Wisconsin, writing in a Letter to the Editor, points to leaders in the United States who have warned climate change is fueling Central American migration.

Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a previous letter writer who mused about a possible trip to the border by former President Trump.

What’s the reason for the heatwave in the Northwest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know the reason for the brutal heatwave in the Northwest.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

In a Letter to the Editor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos