Sandhill and Sweetgum Executive Golf Courses will be closed

The Sandhill Executive Golf Course and the Sweetgum Executive Golf Course will be closed until further notice for approved infrastructure projects, which will include removing old grass and soil, inspection of drainage and repairs and installation of new soil and grass. If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact Executive Golf Maintenance at 674-1885.
