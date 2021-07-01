84.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 1, 2021
Sandhill and Sweetgum Executive Golf Courses will be closed

By Staff Report

The Sandhill Executive Golf Course and the Sweetgum Executive Golf Course will be closed until further notice for approved infrastructure projects, which will include removing old grass and soil, inspection of drainage and repairs and installation of new soil and grass. If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact Executive Golf Maintenance at 674-1885.

Gate attendant grateful to residents

A gate attendant who worked the El Cortez gate in The Villages is grateful for all of the support from residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some people are filled with hatred for President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why some people are filled with such hatred for President Trump.

Two women are dead and the two men walk

A Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know how the prosecutor’s office has allowed two men to walk free after leaving dead women in their wake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Climate change fuels Central American migration

A loyal reader from Wisconsin, writing in a Letter to the Editor, points to leaders in the United States who have warned climate change is fueling Central American migration.

Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a previous letter writer who mused about a possible trip to the border by former President Trump.

