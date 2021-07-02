80.1 F
The Villages
Friday, July 2, 2021
Woman with pill bottle tucked in underwear arrested after traffic stop

By Meta Minton

Jamie Lyn Busby

A woman with a pill bottle tucked in her underwear was arrested after a traffic stop by Lady Lake police.

Jamie Lyn Busby, 39, of Okahumpka, was driving a white Chevy Tahoe at 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer checked the license plate and found the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road.

A check confirmed that Busby’s license was suspended and she has prior convictions for driving while license suspended in 2003, 2011 and 2018.

She was found to have a pill bottle “concealed within her shorts, within her underwear, in her pelvis bone area, against the skin,” according to an arrest report. It contained 2 grams of methamphetamine. In the vehicle, a container holding 17 grams of methamphetamine was also found. In addition, there was a wax-like cannabinoid substance found in the vehicle.

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended as well as felony drug charges. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,500 bond.

