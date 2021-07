To the Editor:

I think that having a Costco in or near The villages is a great idea.

There is a Costco about five minutes away from my Pennsylvania house and really

enjoy shopping there.

None of the other big discounters can really compare to Costco.

We take periodic trips to the Orlando area to get our Costco fix periodically but would much prefer to have a Costco in close proximity.

Allan Wallace

Village of Woodbury