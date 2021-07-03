Paradise Recreation Center and family pool closed Friday

The Paradise Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, July 9.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at 753-0637.
The Paradise Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, July 9.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at 753-0637.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.