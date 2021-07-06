The Villages, FL – Dennis E. Macy, 74, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by the love and support of his family, as the result of Alzheimer’s Disease. Cremation Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL.

Dennis was born on January 8, 1947 in Massena, NY, son of the late Leroy E. Macy and Shirley L. Wilson-Macy. He graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1965. He then continued his education at CCBI, Syracuse, NY in the business program, graduating in 1967 with an Associates Degree. On November 18, 1967, Dennis married the love of his life, Patricia J. Cherock at St. Mary’s Church in Watkins Glen, NY with Rev. Neil Miller celebrating. Dennis worked in Syracuse as a cost accountant until 1971, when he and Patricia moved back to his home town of Fort Jackson, NY.

In 1978, Dennis built their home in Brasher Falls, NY., living there until 2008, then moving to The Villages, FL.

Dennis worked several jobs until he obtained employment at ALCOA, Massena, NY in 1974, retiring out of Area 3 after 30 years in 2004. Dennis was a huge supporter of his Local 420 Union and served his Brothers & Sisters as a Shop Steward and also Union president.

After retirement, Dennis and his wife had a lawn care business with over 20 customers. He took great pride in his work and forged many new friends as customers.

Dennis was also a very active member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2176 of Brasher Falls, NY., for over 40 years. Many will remember Den as the Bartender at the K of C Hall for wedding receptions and social events.

Den’s hobbies included snowmobiling, woodworking, and golfing. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed going to camp at Lake Ozonia with his brother Doug, and to Watkins Glen to join his hunting buddies there.

Dennis loved his family and enjoyed many get togethers. He had a special connection with several of his nieces and nephews. One afternoon while taking care of his little niece, Isabella, his program of choice was The Gator Boys. Much to our surprise, that continued to be Bella’s favorite program.

Surviving Dennis are his wife, Patricia of 53 years; his brother, David and Georgia Macy of Ft. Jackson, NY; sister-in-law, Barbara Wilson of Brasher Falls, NY; brother-in-law, Roger Streeter of Syracuse, NY, brother-in-law, Peter and Andrea Cherock of Watkins Glen, NY; several nieces, nephews, and very dear friends Jim & Valerie Jackson and his special “fur niece” Coquette…..affectionately nicknamed “Pookie”.

Besides his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brother, Dougles L. Wilson of Brasher Falls, NY, and in April of this year; his sister, Sandra L. Streeter of Syracuse, NY.

In keeping with Dennis’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In memory of Dennis, for those who wish to, donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 304 LaGrande Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159.