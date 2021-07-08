83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 8, 2021
type here...

Native of Brazil working for paver company arrested after caught driving without license

By Meta Minton

Dhiony Alves De Lacerda
Dhiony Alves De Lacerda

A native of Brazil working for a paver company was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Wildwood.

Dhiony Alves De Lacerda, 26, was driving a white Toyota Avalon at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a license plate check showed the vehicle’s registered owner had an expired Florida identification card, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, DeLacerda handed the officer an international driver’s license which had expired in March. He admitted he did not have a Florida driver’s license, even though he’s been living in Tampa for two years.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unfair treatment of club in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist couple describes what they see as unfair treatment of a club in The Villages.

What are they afraid of when it comes to election audits?

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident would like to know what the Democrats are afraid of when it comes to election audits.

The Villages is a golf cart community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident would like to remind everyone that The Villages is a golf cart community.

Golf cart drivers don’t abide by rules in The Villages

A Wildwood resident contends that golf cart drivers don’t abide by the rules in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What’s up with ousted Ocala fire chief?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is curious to know what is up with the ousted fire chief in Ocala.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos