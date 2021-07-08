Native of Brazil working for paver company arrested after caught driving without license

A native of Brazil working for a paver company was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Wildwood.

Dhiony Alves De Lacerda, 26, was driving a white Toyota Avalon at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a license plate check showed the vehicle’s registered owner had an expired Florida identification card, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, DeLacerda handed the officer an international driver’s license which had expired in March. He admitted he did not have a Florida driver’s license, even though he’s been living in Tampa for two years.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.