84-year-old Villager lands back behind bars after skipping court date

An 84-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars after skipping a court date.

Morris Hirsch Wolff, who lives in the Village of Mallory Square, was booked at 1 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on two count of failure to appear.

He has a long history of arrests and most recently was arrested on a charge of trespassing Oct. 23, 2020 at Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages, from which he had been banned.

Wolff is already on felony probation through 2022. He was placed on probation in 2019 on charges of practicing law without a license, resisting arrest, trespassing and battery on a person over the age of 65. Special conditions of his probation include a ban on owning a gun and random drug screenings.