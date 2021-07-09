87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 9, 2021
type here...

84-year-old Villager lands back behind bars after skipping court date

By Meta Minton

Morris Wolff
Morris Wolff

An 84-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars after skipping a court date.

Morris Hirsch Wolff, who lives in the Village of Mallory Square, was booked at 1 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on two count of failure to appear.

He has a long history of arrests and most recently was arrested on a charge of trespassing Oct. 23, 2020 at Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages, from which he had been banned.

Wolff is already on felony probation through 2022. He was placed on probation in 2019 on charges of practicing law without a license, resisting arrest, trespassing and battery on a person over the age of 65. Special conditions of his probation include a ban on owning a gun and random drug screenings.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where’s the election fraud?

In response to a previous Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his take on the election “fraud” that former President Trump is complaining about.

Unfair treatment of club in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist couple describes what they see as unfair treatment of a club in The Villages.

What are they afraid of when it comes to election audits?

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident would like to know what the Democrats are afraid of when it comes to election audits.

The Villages is a golf cart community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident would like to remind everyone that The Villages is a golf cart community.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos