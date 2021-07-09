John F. Otis, 79, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Cypress Care Center in Wildwood, FL.

John was born on June 12, 1942 to Eldon P. and Mary K. Otis. John was a very caring and loving husband, father and giving to others including strangers. He was also a Jack-of-all-Trades and was always ready to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a skilled craftsman with wood, metal and PVC. John also was an inventor with a couple of patents to his name. Overall John was loved and adored by all that knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Lynda Otis; son, Adam (Patricia) Otis; daughter, Andrea (John) Higgen; brothers, Richard Otis and Steve Otis; 6 granddaughters; 1 grandson and 5 great grandchildren.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a future date.