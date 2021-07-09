87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 9, 2021
type here...

John F. Otis

By Staff Report

John F. Otis, 79, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Cypress Care Center in Wildwood, FL.

John was born on June 12, 1942 to Eldon P. and Mary K. Otis. John was a very caring and loving husband, father and giving to others including strangers. He was also a Jack-of-all-Trades and was always ready to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a skilled craftsman with wood, metal and PVC. John also was an inventor with a couple of patents to his name. Overall John was loved and adored by all that knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Lynda Otis; son, Adam (Patricia) Otis; daughter, Andrea (John) Higgen; brothers, Richard Otis and Steve Otis; 6 granddaughters; 1 grandson and 5 great grandchildren.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a future date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages Daily Sun is at it again

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues The Villages Daily Sun continues to use the tools of propaganda while “reporting” on the Sumter County Commission.

Re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where’s the election fraud?

In response to a previous Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his take on the election “fraud” that former President Trump is complaining about.

Unfair treatment of club in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist couple describes what they see as unfair treatment of a club in The Villages.

What are they afraid of when it comes to election audits?

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident would like to know what the Democrats are afraid of when it comes to election audits.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos