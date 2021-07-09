87.3 F
Friday, July 9, 2021
The Villages Daily Sun is at it again

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just read a story in The Villages Daily Sun concerning our county commissioners and their fight to help citizens get a fair shake on their property taxes. One of the commissioners, I’ll let you guess which one, is quoted as saying, “a fee is what you call it when you don’t want to call it a tax.”
Just the opposite is true! The Developer’s puppet has been credited with continuously calling “impact fees” taxes simply because that’s what he’s been told to say and people don’t like their property taxes being raised. (One of several misleading statements made in the piece.) Let me make it as simple as possible, impact fees are a ONE TIME fee paid to offset the cost of building infrastructure required to support an endeavor. Property taxes are paid ANNUALLY, every year to support the welfare of the people.
That’s the end of today’s lesson.

Lou Maruzo
Village of Amelia

 

