Wildwood man arrested after allegedly stealing ex-girlfriend’s house keys and cell phone

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly stealing his ex-girlfriend’s house keys and cell phone.

Mark Ryan Clairess, 31, was taken into custody on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching after he was tracked down Wednesday afternoon by a Sumter County sheriff’s detective at his home near Trinity Baptist Church on U.S. 301, not far from the Village of Fenney.

The previous day, his ex-girlfriend was at her home getting out of her car when Clairess approached her and stole her house keys and cell phone. He fled the area on foot.

He is also facing charges of stalking and battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.