87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 9, 2021
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly stealing ex-girlfriend’s house keys and cell phone

By Meta Minton

Mark Clairess
Mark Clairess

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly stealing his ex-girlfriend’s house keys and cell phone.

Mark Ryan Clairess, 31, was taken into custody on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching after he was tracked down Wednesday afternoon by a Sumter County sheriff’s detective at his home near Trinity Baptist Church on U.S. 301, not far from the Village of Fenney.

The previous day, his ex-girlfriend was at her home getting out of her car when Clairess approached her and stole her house keys and cell phone. He fled the area on foot.

He is also facing charges of stalking and battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where’s the election fraud?

In response to a previous Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his take on the election “fraud” that former President Trump is complaining about.

Unfair treatment of club in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist couple describes what they see as unfair treatment of a club in The Villages.

What are they afraid of when it comes to election audits?

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident would like to know what the Democrats are afraid of when it comes to election audits.

The Villages is a golf cart community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident would like to remind everyone that The Villages is a golf cart community.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos