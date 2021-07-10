88.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 10, 2021
DAR chapter in The Villages donates books about Tomb of Unknown Soldier  

By Staff Report

The Memory Garden Project is a national project of the Daughters of the American Revolution to pay respect to the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

“It has been suggested that DAR members throughout America plant a small memory garden to honor those veterans’ bodies that were never returned from foreign wars. The John Bartram Chapter has requested to plant a small garden at the National Cemetery in Bushnell. This will be done in September,” said Villager Claudia Jacques of the chapter.

In addition, the chapter has donated the book “Twenty One Steps “ to the school libraries at Wildwood Elementary, Wildwood Middle High School, Fruitland Park and The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake schools so that children will learn of the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Instead of having the July meeting at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, the meeting will actually be a “road trip” to the Cottage Gardens and Gift Shop at 203 Cleveland Ave. in Wildwood. Members will meet at the Eisenhower Recreation Center and then carpool to the shop located near the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466A. Reservations for optional luncheon should be called to Brenda Thomason at (734) 788-7097 or sent to [email protected]

