Saturday, July 10, 2021
Wrong-way bicyclist apprehended by Lady Lake police officer

By Staff Report

Randal Lee Billings Jr.

A bicyclist was arrested after he was spotted riding into oncoming traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Randal Lee Billings Jr., 32, of Lady Lake, was riding the bicycle at 9:08 a.m. Thursday in the wrong direction and “making erratic body movements,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A police officer suspected Billings might be under the influence of narcotics.

During a pat down, the officer found a syringe in Billings’ right front pocket. A bag containing fentanyl was found in another pocket.

Billings was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

