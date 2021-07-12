Mayor expresses concern about traffic as Wildwood approves more development  

Wildwood officials are concerned about evolving traffic problems on County Road 462 north of County Road 466A on Wildwood’s east side.

A boost in traffic due to intensive development could require major upgrades to the road, which was expanded to three lanes a few years ago.

Commissioners approved a site plan Monday for the 71-unit Wildwood Cottages and voted to submit a plan amendment for state review for The Villas at Wildwood, where 182 single-family detached homes are proposed.

Both would be along the CR 462 corridor, which also is home to several churches including St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, one of the community’s largest.

Earlier this year, commissioners approved the 335-unit Village Pointe on 28 acres northwest of the intersection of county roads 462 and 466A. Homes are under construction across the road on the Beaumont property and at Triumph South near the curve, where 120 single-family homes are planned.

Mayor Ed Wolf said traffic along the corridor is a growing concern.

“I hope they’re looking at that closely,” he said. “That’s a road that’s very impacted right now. We’ve got some plans for a new traffic light.”

Wolf said it may be advisable to ask developers to contribute to a fund for roadway improvements.

City Manager Jason McHugh said planners are aware of the potential problems.

“The city and county are coordinating on a bunch of developments that are coming in there,” he said.

The Villas of Wildwood, developed by Luxury Leased Homes USA across the road from the Beaumont property, is expected to generate 1,336 daily trips, according to a traffic impact analysis.

Wildwood Cottages would be built on about 10 acres across the road from St. Vincent church.

Commissioners also voted to send another project for state review. More than 300 attached homes are planned at The Keys of Wildwood II on County Road 472 near Lakeside Landings.