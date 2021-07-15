90.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 15, 2021
By Staff Report

Naomi Proctor Robinson, 94, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Naomi was born in Pedro, FL. on December 2, 1926 to Sidney and Elma Proctor and when Elma passed Violet became her mother. Naomi donated her blood for years as she had a rare blood type and she wanted to help. She worked as a waitress for many years at a truck stop to raise five children after the separation of her husband. She had her own garden and canned vegetables and food. She said, “you can learn anything new no matter your age.” She went to classes to make pottery painted and cured dishes and a hanging lamp. She took another class and reupholstered an older wing back chair. Then later in life took lessons and learned how to play the piano. She became a member of the Eastern Star in Belleview, FL and she worked for 4 years to become The Worthy Matron.

She is survived by her brother, Art Proctor; 3 sisters, Cleo Clinger, Opal Fennell, and Linda Denson; her children, Jeanie Fort (her ex husband Vernon) of Oxford, FL, Debbie (Johnnie) Powell of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, A.J. Robinson of Pedro, FL, Patricia Ann of Pedro, FL, Angela Dempsey of Micanopy, and daughter in law, Linda Robinson widow of Wayne of South Carolina, 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grand children, 18 great great grandchildren.

The Graveside service is being held at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 am with lunch following at 824 SE 155 St Summerfield, FL . Flowers or cards may be sent to 825 SE 155 St. Summerfield, FL 34491 or brought to graveside.

