87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 15, 2021
type here...

Yard ornaments at home in The Villages ordered to be removed

By Meta Minton

Yard ornaments at a home in The Villages will have to be removed as the result of a decision rendered by the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

The home at 631 Bradford Loop in the Village of Sanibel was the subject of a public hearing on Thursday afternoon at Savannah Center.

Joseph and Rosalie Tiriro purchased the home in March for $405,000.

This photo of the lawn ornaments at 631 Bradford Loop was submitted as evidence during a public hearing Thursday afternoon at Savannah Center
This photo of the lawn ornaments at 631 Bradford Loop was submitted as evidence during a public hearing Thursday afternoon at Savannah Center.

The couple barely had time to settle into their new home before Community Standards received a complaint April 19 about lawn ornaments on the property. The violation was verified the following day.

Community Standards has been in “almost constant contact” with the homeowner since the violation was verified, said Community Standards Manager Candice Dennis. Rosalie Tiriro claimed the lawn ornaments had been removed. However, Community Standards went back to check and found the lawn ornaments were still on display at the property. At one point, Rosalie Tiriro complained that the lawn ornaments were “too heavy” to move.

The Tiriros have been given three days to remove the ornaments. If the ornaments are not removed, the couple will be fined $50 followed by daily fines of $25.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need to replace Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues that state Rep. Brett Hage and other local officials must be replaced in the 2022 election.

Juicy tidbits from Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on some “juicy tidbits” recently revealed by former President Trump.

Why the renovation at Fenney Recreation Center?

A Village of Summerhill resident is wondering why the Fenney Recreation Center was renovated. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Just another Trump hater?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident continues his war of words with a fellow Villager over President Trump.

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos