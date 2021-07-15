Yard ornaments at home in The Villages ordered to be removed

Yard ornaments at a home in The Villages will have to be removed as the result of a decision rendered by the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

The home at 631 Bradford Loop in the Village of Sanibel was the subject of a public hearing on Thursday afternoon at Savannah Center.

Joseph and Rosalie Tiriro purchased the home in March for $405,000.

The couple barely had time to settle into their new home before Community Standards received a complaint April 19 about lawn ornaments on the property. The violation was verified the following day.

Community Standards has been in “almost constant contact” with the homeowner since the violation was verified, said Community Standards Manager Candice Dennis. Rosalie Tiriro claimed the lawn ornaments had been removed. However, Community Standards went back to check and found the lawn ornaments were still on display at the property. At one point, Rosalie Tiriro complained that the lawn ornaments were “too heavy” to move.

The Tiriros have been given three days to remove the ornaments. If the ornaments are not removed, the couple will be fined $50 followed by daily fines of $25.