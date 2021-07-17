Lady Lake Commission will hear pitch for new hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday will hear a pitch for new hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott would be part of a development on a little more than 16 acres just south of the Oakwood Smokehouse restaurant. The three-story hotel would have 150 rooms and 111 parking spaces.

Other development on the property would include an assisted congregate living facility, independent living, medical officers and a convenience store/gas station.

Commissioners will hear the proposal in a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.