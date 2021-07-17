88 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 17, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake Commission will hear pitch for new hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Meta Minton

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday will hear a pitch for new hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott would be part of a development on a little more than 16 acres just south of the Oakwood Smokehouse restaurant. The three-story hotel would have 150 rooms and 111 parking spaces.

Other development on the property would include an assisted congregate living facility, independent living, medical officers and a convenience store/gas station.

Commissioners will hear the proposal in a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why can’t Brett Hage push through legislation on abandoned homes?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why state Rep. Brett Hage can’t push through legislation to deal with the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages.

Vile remarks

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, continues the war of words over former President Trump.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 offers a big thank you

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to offer a big thank you to the community for its support.

A must read for all thinking people

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers a book recommendation.

Feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. DeSantis

A frequent letter writer confesses he is feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos