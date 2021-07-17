88 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 17, 2021
New development next to La Zamora could put more pressure on Chula Vista Avenue

By Meta Minton

A new development next to the Village of La Zamora could put more pressure on Chula Vista Avenue.

The Lady Lake Commission will take a look at a proposal for the development of 26-acre site on County Road 466. It is currently a large wooded area nestled between the Village of La Zamora and Paul’s Nursery.

Scott Miller of Gelcorp Inc. is would like to build a mix of medical offices, retail and luxury personal storage. The potential development of the property will be discussed at 5 p.m. Monday in a special meeting of the Lady Lake Commission at Lady Lake Town Hall.

This map shows the location of the proposed development.

Development continues on County Road 466 and across the roadway the Hammock Oaks development has been approved at the Meucci farm.

Residents living on Chula Vista Avenue in The Villages have long suffered the impact of the development with traffic zooming down their formerly quiet neighborhood. Chula Vista Avenue is a popular cut-through.

