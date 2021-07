To the Editor:

Don’t we elect the supervisors of our CDD governments to solve problems? The appearance of abandoned homes in The Villages is a recurring problem. Why can’t the CCDs government(s) take over the maintenance of the abandoned home and place a lien on the property for the costs? If a change in state law is required, can we count on our elected state representative, Brett Hage, to push the need change through?

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere