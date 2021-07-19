83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested after leaving Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford

By Meta Minton

Valerie Petters
Valerie Petters

A woman was arrested after leaving the Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Valerie Jeanne Petters, 50, of Wildwood, was driving a dark-colored SUV at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when she pulled out of the parking lot of the Tikki Hut/Dreamliners Arcade and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Petters admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed her driver’s license had been suspended on March 1 due to her failure to pay a traffic fine. Petters has been convicted seven times for driving while license suspended, the report noted.

The Waukegan, Ill. native was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Lakewood Ranch is more appealing than The Villages

A potential Villager says Lakewood Ranch is becoming more appealing than Florida’s “Friendliest” Hometown. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Trump hater?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to Editor, fires another volley in the war of words over former President Donald Trump.

We need to stand up for voting rights

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader points to two bills would go a long way to securing our freedom to vote. One is the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Be courteous to others when driving

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident has a message we probably all need to hear - be courteous to other drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Absurd lawsuit over little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident argues the lawsuit over a couple’s little white cross is “absurd.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos