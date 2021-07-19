Woman arrested after leaving Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford

A woman was arrested after leaving the Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Valerie Jeanne Petters, 50, of Wildwood, was driving a dark-colored SUV at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when she pulled out of the parking lot of the Tikki Hut/Dreamliners Arcade and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Petters admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed her driver’s license had been suspended on March 1 due to her failure to pay a traffic fine. Petters has been convicted seven times for driving while license suspended, the report noted.

The Waukegan, Ill. native was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.