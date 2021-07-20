Fannie A. Shirley

Fannie (Faye) A. Shirley, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on July 16, 2021 at home. She was born January 9, 1938 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to the late Darrell and Francis Croshier.

She was married on September 30, 1961 to the love of her life the late R. Douglas Shirley.

She spent her life as a beloved stay at home mother to Edward Darrell Shirley, Elaine Shirley Kelly, Charles Douglas Shirley and Elizabeth Shirley Thomas.

She had 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She made Lady Lake her home for 33 years and made several wonderful friends along the way. She loved playing cards and was very competitive with playing Uno with her family. She was instrumental along with her late husband R. Douglas Shirley in the building of St. George Episcopal Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter Gennille Shirley, grandson Patrick Thomas, two brothers Edson and Rit, and two sisters Gerry and Sis.

Mom you will be forever loved and missed.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11am, at St. George Episcopal Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in form of check or money order to:

Vitas (Hospice)

6909 Old Hwy 441

Suite 105

Mount Dora, Florida 32757

ATTN: VCC

Please note in memo on check Fannie Shirley