Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Intoxicated woman arrested after apparent dispute with her neighbors

By Meta Minton

Michelle Meredith Koller

An intoxicated woman was arrested after an apparent dispute with her neighbors at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

Michelle Meredith Koller, 46, dialed 911 five times within 15 minutes “for no apparent emergency” Sunday night from her home at The Quarters Apartments on Teague Trail, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When a police officer showed up at her door, Koller initially refused to answer it. When she finally opened the door, it was clear she had been drinking. She was “rambling on about her neighbors and was clearly flustered, becoming more irate as she started yelling profanity” at the officer and toward the neighbors’ apartment. She became more belligerent and began pulling at the neighbors’ door handle.

When the officer attempted to detain the New York native, she pulled away and would not cooperate.

She was arrested on charges of misuse of 911, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.

