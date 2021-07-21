93.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Homeless man arrested with minor female at Publix in The Villages

By Meta Minton

William Otto Webber
William Otto Webber

A homeless man was arrested with a minor female at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

William Otto Webber, 21, was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when he was found with the young girl at Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza.

The grandmother of the girl has had Webber banned from her home where he was arrested July 6 after sneaking into the girl’s bedroom through a window. The grandmother, who serves as the girl’s legal guardian, had gone Monday to the Sumter County Courthouse to obtain an injunction against Webber. While they were at the courthouse, the girl got into a car with Webber. She left with him.

Law enforcement had been on the lookout for Webber when he was spotted with the girl at Publix. At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Alton, Ill. native was arrested on charges of depriving custody of a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

