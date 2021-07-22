82.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Villager’s car collides with truck at Rolling Acres Road intersection

By David Towns

A Villager’s car collided with a truck towing a landscaping trailer at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

The female Villager’s silver car had been traveling eastbound on County Road 466 when  the driver of the truck was making a left turn to head south on Rolling Acres Road, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

A Villager escaped injury when her car was involved in a crash Thursday at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

Shane Anthony Davis

The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Shane Anthony Davis of Leesburg, was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. The charge was enhanced to a third-degree felony due to previous arrests for driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

There were no injuries.

Lake Fire Rescue also responded to the scene of the crash.

