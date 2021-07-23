74.5 F
Friday, July 23, 2021
N.C. man arrested after allegedly hitting man with pool cue at bar in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly hitting a man with pool cue at a bar in Wildwood.

Jeffrey Floyd Hood, 57, of Goldsboro, N.C., was shooting pool with another man when they got into an argument Thursday night at Dani’s Sports Bar on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

It appeared the argument had been settled and the game resumed. Hood was about to hit the ball with his cue stick when the other man “pushed the back of his pool cue,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Hood used a pool cue to strike the other man in the head “several times.” He suffered a gash on his forehead and another gash on his left forearm.

Hood was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

