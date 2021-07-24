86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Villager who holds Senior Games record claims he’s too frail to be in jail

By Meta Minton

Morris Wolff
A Villager who holds a record for tennis doubles in the Florida Senior Games and is frequently seen riding his bicycle around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, claims he is too frail to be in jail.

Morris Wolff, 84, who lives in the Village of Mallory Square, is scheduled to appear before a judge in a bond hearing Tuesday morning in Sumter County Court. Wolff has been held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest July 9 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on a trespassing charge. He had been arrested in October after an unwanted appearance at Palmer Legends Country Club, from which he has been banned.

In a motion seeking bond, Wolff’s attorney describes his client as “an elderly man in poor health.” Attorney Thomas Luka also suggested that if released, Wolff “could get treatment for his conditions,” but did not elaborate on either. Luka notes that Wolff “would like the opportunity to address the Court personally.” If released, he has promised to wear an ankle monitor.

In 2016, Wolff and his tennis doubles partner, Cheng Hung, won a spot in the Florida Seniors Games record book. The following year, Wolff was arrested during a tennis match at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts. Wolff is known to carry his Senior Games medal and pull it out of his pocket while speaking to people at Starbucks at Lake Sumter Landing. Wolff is also a familiar sight riding his bicycle on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

One of Wolff’s previous attorneys claimed his client is “suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.”

Wolff has a long list of arrests in The Villages, including a charge that he misrepresented himself during a meeting at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages.

Wolff was convicted of family abuse in 1999 in Hawaii and disorderly conduct in 1991 in Georgia.

