Oh no, Joe!

To the Editor:

Recently when asked a softball question by CNN on how to control the soaring inflation, President Joe Biden answered that by passing all his multi trillion dollar spending bills …”Will reduce inflation, will reduce inflation, will reduce inflation.”

This is perhaps the dumbest statement ever made by someone in the Oval Office and against all economic laws.

The inflation rate now is the highest since Obama was in office in 2008 and predicted to get even worse. Inflation as most of us know causes prices to go up because the Fed is pumping millions of made up dollars into the economy just to pay for the wild dreams of some ill advised in the government-namely Democrats. Who gets really burned by this? Not the rich and not the very poor but the hard-working middle class and retirees. Give Joe an F minus for how to handle our economy.

Gio Linh

Village of Buttonwood