Sunday, July 25, 2021
By Staff Report

Rosemarie Ann Grothman, age 75, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Muskego and Winneconnie, WI, went in peace to be with her Lord, on Thursday, July 14, 2021. She was born in Ashland, WI on April 18, 1946, oldest child of George & Rose (nee Doleys) Galik. She married Richard (Russ) Alan Grothman on June 17, 1967.

Rosemarie will most be remembered for her deep love of family and friends. Her hobbies included floral artistry and spending time on the lake. She wasn’t much of a golfer but can claim a hole in one!

Rosemarie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lisa (Jason) Oliver, and son, Richard (Rick); granddaughters, Kelsey (special friend, Dan), Grace (special friend, Eric), grandsons, Logan and Sam; sisters, Darlene (Edward) Collins and Sandy (John) Paitl, brother John (Vicki) Galik, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends in Wisconsin and Florida.

Special thanks to all her family and friends who kept in touch or just kept her in their thoughts and prayers.

A Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Moquah, WI. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

