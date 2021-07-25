Woman who said she drank at Garvino’s Wine Bar sentenced on DUI charge

A woman who said she drank at Garvino’s Wine Bar has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.

Deborah Lyn Windham, 60, of Lakeside Landings in Oxford, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for one year, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

She had been at the wheel of a white Nissan Altima on Jan. 2 when she crashed the vehicle and drove up into the median at the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The Nissan had heavy front end damage from striking a tree and a traffic sign. Windham was seated in the vehicle when the FHP investigator arrived on the scene. She had glassy watery eyes and slurred speech.

Windham told the investigator she had been at Garvino’s Wine Bar at Lake Sumter Landing. She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. However, she provided breath samples that registered .142 and .137 blood alcohol content.

Windham had been arrested in 2016 on a DUI charge. She lost her driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. Sumter Court records show she won early termination of her probation.