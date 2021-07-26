Villager arrested on DUI charge after SUV hits curb at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after his SUV hit a curb at Lake Sumter Landing.

Thomas Joseph Culver, 50, who lives on San Marino Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was driving a dark-colored Subaru SUV shortly before midnight Saturday when he struck the curb near Cody’s Original Roadhouse, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Culver’s SUV hit a second curb before he turned into a parking lot and shut off the vehicle’s lights. A deputy saw the Kansas City native get out of the vehicle and walk away with the keys in his hand.

The deputy told Culver to “stop” several times. The deputy had to threaten Culver with a taser to get him to halt.

It appeared Culver had been drinking, but he refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. He initially refused to provide breath samples, but then relented and provided samples that registered .182 and .166 blood alcohol content.

Culver was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and driving under the influence. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A check revealed he is on probation through 2022, therefore he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.