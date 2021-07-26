92.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 26, 2021
Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge at Citizens First Bank

By Meta Minton

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge at a Citizens First Bank location.

Janis Withrow Kampka, 70, who lives at 3840 Fairfield St. in the Village of Glenbrook, was driving the golf cart at 2 p.m. Friday at Citizens First Bank at Southern Trace Plaza when a caller reported a “suspicious person” to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived at the bank and found Kampka in the golf cart with its keys in the ignition. It appeared Kampka had been drinking and her movements were “very slow and seemed lethargic,” according to an arrest report.

Kampka agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but she was unsteady on her feet and “almost fell several times,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .149 and .153 blood alcohol content. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

