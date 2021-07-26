92.9 F
Monday, July 26, 2021
Wildwood woman killed in skydiving accident in New York

By Staff Report

Karen Bernard
A Wildwood woman was killed over the weekend in a skydiving accident in New York.

Karen Bernard, 59, who lived at Continental Country Club, had been skydiving Saturday morning in Otsego in central New York when her parachute failed to open, according to the New York State Police which investigated the accident.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a Karen Bernard, age 59 of Wildwood, FL jumped out of a plane to skydive when it appears she had a malfunction with her parachute,” police said in a statement.

Bernard had successfully skydived in 2016 and posted a photo on her Facebook page.

She was a native of Schenevus, N.Y. and retired from the New York State Department of Corrections.

