Villager arrested after ‘extremely intoxicated’ outburst at popular restaurant

A Villager was arrested after an “extremely intoxicated” outburst at a popular restaurant.

Sherry McCulloch, 61, who lives in the Village de Allende, was sitting in a passenger seat of at 2017 Chevy Tahoe shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Carrabba’s Italian Grill at Rolling Acres Plaza when officers responded to investigate a report of a possible battery, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

McCulloch admitted she had “gotten into a verbal altercation with an unknown male subject prior to leaving the restaurant,” the report said. She denied that the altercation was physical. Officers saw that McCulloch had scratches on her knees, but she told police she “fell walking out of the restaurant.”

McCulloch got out of the Chevy Tahoe, despite being told by police to remain in the vehicle. She nearly fell when she exited the vehicle, however she was caught by a police officer before she hit the pavement. McCulloch and her companions were offered the opportunity to “call for a ride due to all parties in the vehicle being too impaired to drive.”

McCulloch grabbed an officer by the right forearm and demanded to know, “Who do you think you are?” She took hold of the officer’s arm a second time.

She was walked to the back seat of a patrol car, which further enraged the Realty Executives sales representative. She began threatening the police officers.

“You are going to pay for this watch and see,” she said. “You don’t know who you are messing with.”

She then jumped toward the officer as if she was going to inflict a head butt, the report said.

The tirade continued en route to the Lake County Jail.

“You are just a racist,” she told the arresting officer.

She also called the officer the “N word,” the report said.

McCulloch and her husband live at 2007 Allende Ave. in a house they purchased in 2017 for $596,000. Their neighbors include Pete Wahl, a former district manager for The Villages who got entangled in a “fake candidates” election scandal last year.

McCulloch was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of disorderly intoxication. She was released after posting $500 bond.