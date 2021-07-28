Longtime Recreation Department employee promoted to new job at District Office

A longtime employee of The Villages Recreation Department has been promoted to a new job at the District Office.

Matt Armstrong began his new duties this week as director of resident services. He will oversee the operations of Customer Service and Community Standards.

He worked for the Recreation Department for 11 years before assuming his new role. He served as the first supervisor of the Eisenhower Recreation Center upon its opening in 2013. Prior to that he was the supervisor of the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Before joining The Villages, Armstrong worked for Eustis Parks and Recreation. He went to school at Flager College.