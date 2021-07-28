86.1 F
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Vintage pickup truck towed away from Cody’s restaurant in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A vintage pickup truck was towed away Wednesday morning from Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages.

Curious Villagers watched as a tow truck from Superior Towing in Ocala loaded up the old orange truck which has been a part of the restaurant’s decor since it opened its doors at Lake Sumter Landing.

The pickup truck was towed away Wednesday morning from Cody’s Original Roadhouse.

The truck was being hauled from the restaurant site to be taken in for a fresh paint job, according to Cody’s owner Allen Musikantow. After it gets a fresh coat of paint, it will be returned to the popular restaurant. The paint job should take a few days, he said.

After the truck at Lake Sumter Landing is finished, the truck at the Brownwood restaurant will also be painted.

