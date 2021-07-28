Vintage pickup truck towed away from Cody’s restaurant in The Villages

A vintage pickup truck was towed away Wednesday morning from Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages.

Curious Villagers watched as a tow truck from Superior Towing in Ocala loaded up the old orange truck which has been a part of the restaurant’s decor since it opened its doors at Lake Sumter Landing.

The truck was being hauled from the restaurant site to be taken in for a fresh paint job, according to Cody’s owner Allen Musikantow. After it gets a fresh coat of paint, it will be returned to the popular restaurant. The paint job should take a few days, he said.

After the truck at Lake Sumter Landing is finished, the truck at the Brownwood restaurant will also be painted.