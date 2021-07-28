86.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Woman with bag of marijuana in bra arrested by Lady Lake police

By Meta Minton

Anne Margart Siegel
Anne Margaret Siegel

A woman with a bag of marijuana tucked in her bra was arrested by Lady Lake police.

Anne Margaret Siegel, 29, of Leesburg, at about 1 p.m. Tuesday pulled into the parking lot of the Mobile gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed that the registered owner had a suspended license and was wanted on a warrant, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

While an officer was speaking with Siegel, she reached into the side strap of her bra and attempted to remove a bag containing .7 grams of marijuana.

A check revealed the California native’s driver’s license had been suspended earlier this month. The officer also found she was wanted on an Orange County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of theft.

Siegel was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

