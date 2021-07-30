Bridgeport Recreation Center Cape Hatteras Room to be closed for maintenance

The Bridgeport Recreation Center Cape Hatteras Room will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Wednesday, Aug. 18.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bridgeport Recreation Center at 259-6590.
