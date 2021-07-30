88.9 F
The Villages
Friday, July 30, 2021
Bridgeport Recreation Center Cape Hatteras Room to be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Bridgeport Recreation Center Cape Hatteras Room will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Wednesday, Aug. 18.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bridgeport Recreation Center at 259-6590.

