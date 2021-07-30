Comparisons of Hitler and Trump shouldn’t spark outrage

To the Editor:

OK. So, I’m really tired of people being outraged about comparing Hitler to Trump, especially when the next thing out of your mouths is calling Biden a communist (Stalin, Khrushchev, XI, what kind?)

I am somewhat a studied maven of history, so let’s take a close look.

Both Hitler and Trump took exactly the same steps to destroy democracy in their respective countries:

1. Destroy the public’s faith in the media.

2. Undermine the then current democratic institutions.

3. Unleash and encourage paramilitary organizations to suppress dissent and the vote.

4. Drape himself in a demagogic blanket of legitimate concern of Germany. “Germany First” aka “”Das Hinterland.” “I alone can fix it.”

5. Blame minorities for all of Germany’s problems.

6. Create a crisis that would justify the usurpation of power.

7. Initiate a war to quell all remaining dissent and disaccord. Luckily for America, there were a few brave people in the military to stop #7.

I could go on and on, but what’s the use? Many are stuck in yesterday and can’t get out. BTW, I really don’t think Hitler’s sister even liked him.

Art Cavaliere

Village of St. Charles