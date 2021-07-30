80.7 F
The Villages
Friday, July 30, 2021
Comparisons of Hitler and Trump shouldn’t spark outrage

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

OK. So, I’m really tired of people being outraged about comparing Hitler to Trump, especially when the next thing out of your mouths is calling Biden a communist (Stalin, Khrushchev, XI, what kind?)
I am somewhat a studied maven of history, so let’s take a close look.
Both Hitler and Trump took exactly the same steps to destroy democracy in their respective countries:
1. Destroy the public’s faith in the media.
2. Undermine the then current democratic institutions.
3. Unleash and encourage paramilitary organizations to suppress dissent and the vote.
4. Drape himself in a demagogic blanket of legitimate concern of Germany. “Germany First” aka “”Das Hinterland.” “I alone can fix it.”
5. Blame minorities for all of Germany’s problems.
6. Create a crisis that would justify the usurpation of power.
7. Initiate a war to quell all remaining dissent and disaccord. Luckily for America, there were a few brave people in the military to stop #7.
I could go on and on, but what’s the use? Many are stuck in yesterday and can’t get out. BTW, I really don’t think Hitler’s sister even liked him.

Art Cavaliere
Village of St. Charles

 

