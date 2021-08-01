86.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 1, 2021
Villager amazed at how quickly sister teaches their brother to golf

By Staff Report

A Villager is amazed at how quickly his sister is teaching their brother to golf.

Chris Kondas
William Kondas of the Village of Santo Domingo said he took his brother, Chris Kondas of the Village of Mira Mesa, golfing at El Santiago Executive Golf Course.

“He had a bogey on hole one, par on the next three holes on the 5th hole a birdie,” William Kondas said of his brother’s golf game that day.

Unbelievably, at Hole #6, the golfing newbie got a hole-in-one.

“He shot a 26 first time ever golfing. I would have not believed it if I didn’t see him play,” William Kondas said.

Their sister, Villager Marybeth Denmeade, only a month earlier began teaching Chris Kondas how to golf.

