Monday, August 2, 2021
Residents need to speak out on future of The Villages Public Safety Department

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The recent letter about the Sumter County initiative to solve the AMR ambulance delays by overhauling the entire public safety organization was right on target.
Five of the 10 options that UF Health submitted to the Sumter County Commission recommend the dissolution of The Villages Fire Rescue.
There is another option offered by Chief Cain that the commission summarily rejected at their last meeting. That option put ambulance services under the umbrella of The Villages Fire Rescue in one, independent district accountable to Villages residents rather than the Sumter County commissioners. We all have to become involved with the future of our fire department and ambulance service. Please participate in the discussion of the options at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Wildwood Community Center.

Paul Ferreri
Creekside Landing

 

