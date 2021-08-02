Villager’s son steps up crusade after CDC flip flops on mask guidance

A Villager’s son is stepping up his crusade against the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate apparently emboldened by a recent flip flop on mask guidance by the Centers for Disease Control.

Lucas Wall, who has been staying with his mother here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, has founded Americans Against Mask Mandates, dedicated to pushing back against forcing Americans to wear masks on public transportation.

Wall appeared on a Ohio-based radio talk show, “Mid-Morning Coffee Break,” on Monday and discussed the recent flip flop with regard to mask guidelines. Last week, the CDC reversed course and said even the vaccinated should wear masks indoors in parts of the country with high infection rates. Florida has been leading the nation in the rate of COVID-19 infections.

In May, the CDC said fully vaccinated Americans could shed their masks.

Wall filed suit against the government after he was denied access to a flight earlier this year at Orlando International Airport. He said he has an anxiety disorder and cannot tolerate a face covering.

“Our #1 priority is getting a court to strike down the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate, which discriminates against travelers with medical conditions who can’t tolerate wearing a face covering,” Wall said.

Wall is also seeking support for his legal fund at GoFundMe at Help End Federal Transportation Mask Mandate.