President Biden leads Democrats on out-of-control spending spree

An ABC report last week provided further evidence of the disastrous effects of President Biden and House Democrats’ out-of-control spending. It found that families with children in K-12 schools plan to spend an average of $848.90 on school items, which is $59 more than last year.

Inflation has increased every month since President Biden took office, yet he, Speaker Pelosi and Congressional Democrats continue to reject commonsense budgeting, refuse to work with House Republicans and, despite the skyrocketing inflation, are choosing to spend recklessly. I ran for office pledging to do my part to stop the spigot of spending and get our fiscal house in order. Spending bills brought up for a vote in the House last week do the opposite of that, and I will not break my pledge to my constituents and the American people.

I’ve supported and introduced legislation that prioritized and reduced spending. I recently cosponsored H.Res. 417, which recognizes the national debt as a national security threat. Our national debt, currently at $28.4 trillion, will increase by another $10 trillion by 2029. The resolution also acknowledges that our deficits are unsustainable, irresponsible and dangerous. It calls on Congress to restore regular order and address the fiscal crisis. Recent budgets passed by Congress have burst domestic spending caps. I have frequently spoken out and voted against these spending levels and budgets. Borrowing gobs of money to spend today is effectively a tax on our children and grandchildren tomorrow.

Further, for the first time in history, under these bills, taxpayer dollars can be spent on abortion services. This egregious and sudden change from longstanding policy reflects Democrats’ true intentions of advancing their far-left agenda through spending bills and other important legislation that should be bipartisan. I offered an amendment that would have reinstated Hyde protections and prevented taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions. Sadly, Democrats rejected this amendment.

