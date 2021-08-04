Crowd disappointed Chief Cain pulled from ambulance committee agenda

The Villages fire chief has been disinvited to speak before a special committee in Sumter County aimed at addressing the ambulance crisis

Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department had been invited to speak to the Ad Hoc Committee on Fire, EMS and Medical Transport which meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wildwood Community Center. He was later – apparently without explanation – pulled from the agenda.

Last month, Cain proposed creating an independent special fire district. He said The district would have authority to levy its own property taxes and impact fees instead of relying on county and Villages funding. He said creating the special district also would be effective to cope with the rapid growth of The Villages.

Had he been allowed to speak, Cain would have addressed a large crowd.

“I am very disappointed the chief was not allowed to speak,” said Charlene Hudoff of the Village of Pine Hills.

Since learning about the possibility that the The Villages Public Safety Department could be merged with Sumter County Fire Rescue, she has tried to rally the Pine Hills Social Club into action.

“We can’t let this happen,” she said.

Villager Melody Searless works the Boone Gate for Community Watch. She feels a special kinship with Ladder 43 which works out of the Paradise Station on the Historic Side of The Villages.

“They do a great job. I am here to support them,” said the Village of Santo Domingo resident.

She was sporting a homemade lapel badge that proclaimed, “We Support Village Fire Rescue.”

She was also unhappy that the fire chief had been pulled from the agenda.

The parking lot was overflowing at the Wildwood Community Center. Extra chairs had to be hauled in to support the burgeoning crowd.