Wednesday, August 4, 2021
The Villages hospital admits it contacted law enforcement in ransomware attack

By Meta Minton

UF Health-The Villages Hospital is now admitting it contacted law enforcement in the wake of the Memorial Day weekend ransomware attack that paralyzed its computer system.

UF Health recently admitted that patient data may have been compromised in the attack on The Villages hospital and its sister facility in Leesburg.

A letter sent this week to patients whose information may have been access is shedding more light on the ransomware attack that UF Health initially dismissed as a “glitch.”

The letter offered a description of the ransomware attack the May 31 ransomware attack which began a day before a new chief operating officer took over at the hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg.

“UF Health detected unusual activity involving our computer systems. We took immediate action to contain the event, including reporting it to law enforcement and launching an investigation with independent experts. The investigation determined that unauthorized access to our computer network occurred between May 29 and May 31, 2012,” UF Health said in the letter sent to patients whose information may have been compromised.

The letter provided a list of a patient information that could have been accessed:

• Name

• Address

• Date of birth

• Social Security number

• Health insurance information

• Medical record number

• Patient account number

If you believe your data was compromised but don’t hear from the hospital by Aug. 16 should call the hospital at (833) 909-3926, weekdays only.

