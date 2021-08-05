84.9 F
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Laurel Manor Recreation Center and sports pool to be closed Sunday

By Staff Report

The Laurel Manor Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Sunday, Aug. 8.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Laurel Manor Recreation Center at 751-7110.

