Attorney for rogue realtors quits case as their appeal moves forward in The Villages’ case

An attorney who earlier this year in a federal trial represented a group of former sales representatives for Properties of The Villages has ceased his representation of the rogue realtors.

Jason Kranz, Christopher Day, Angela Kranz, Nanette Elliott and Angie Taylor were represented in March in a federal trial in Tampa by Jonathan Pollard of the Pollard Law Firm of Fort Lauderdale. The former Properties of The Villages representatives have been ordered to pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss as well as $425,000 in attorneys’ fees racked up by The Villages.

In a motion requesting to withdraw as legal counsel for the group, Pollard said continued representation of the group could result in an unreasonable financial burden.

He said his firm “has performed a significant amount of legal work for the defendants without compensation.” He added that the firm that bears his name is a “small, four-lawyer firm,” according to the motion.

“The firm is unable to continue representing Defendants in this matter at no further charge,” he said in the motion.

Kranz and Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty and later lured away fellow Properties of The Villages representatives, including Elliott, Taylor, Kelly Shipes and Cynthia Hughes. Shipes and Hughes settled with Properties of The Villages prior to the beginning of the trial.